MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises about 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $79,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,781,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $57.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,330.00. The stock had a trading volume of 608,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,935. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $754.76 and a twelve month high of $1,388.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,213.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,221.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,625.91.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

