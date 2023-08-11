Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINOGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

MBINO opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.