Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

MBINO opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

