Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Decreased by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.7% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.57. 6,504,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

