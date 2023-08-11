Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 509,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,602 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

MRK stock opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $267.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

