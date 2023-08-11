Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 555.84% and a negative return on equity of 255.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRSN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.18. 270,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,729. The company has a market cap of $142.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.47. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 146,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,354,000 after buying an additional 556,161 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.2% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,355,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,105 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 2,962,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,523,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRSN shares. Citigroup lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mersana Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

