Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is First Pacific Advisors LP’s 6th Largest Position

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,449,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,027 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 4.8% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Meta Platforms worth $307,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of META opened at $305.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $786.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

