Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Milestone Asset Management LLC

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,388 shares of company stock worth $10,155,305. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

NASDAQ META opened at $305.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $786.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.53 and a 200-day moving average of $235.54.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

