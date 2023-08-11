Metro (TSE:MRU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C$0.05, reports. Metro had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of C$6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.23 billion.

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$71.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.22. Metro has a one year low of C$67.09 and a one year high of C$78.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metro from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$78.22.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

