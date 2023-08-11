MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Shares Gap Down to $21.91

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $20.95. MetroCity Bankshares shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 6,224 shares.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $554.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 16.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 351,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and consumer loans, including single family residential loans; construction and development, and owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and commercial and industrial loans, residential mortgage loans, and SBA loans.

