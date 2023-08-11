Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for about 1.1% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total value of $1,003,871.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,243.44. The stock had a trading volume of 199,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,170. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,306.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,418.61.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

