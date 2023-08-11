MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Daniel J. Taylor Sells 4,454 Shares

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,436,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,858,000 after buying an additional 78,062 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

