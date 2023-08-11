MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus Sells 1,215 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,215 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $148,436.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,392,789.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,096 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $110,761.76.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $123.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average of $101.19. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $125.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 4.39.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,385,000 after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 5,537.1% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 999.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 81,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

