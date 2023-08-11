MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Stock Price Up 4.5%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 247,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 224,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.39% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

