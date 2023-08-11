MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $3.29

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.29, but opened at $3.00. MicroVision shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 1,814,119 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

MicroVision Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in MicroVision by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in MicroVision by 4.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 119,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MicroVision by 111.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 84,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

Featured Stories

