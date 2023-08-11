Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup upped their price objective on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Get Middleby alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $148.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Middleby has a twelve month low of $122.33 and a twelve month high of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Middleby in the second quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 4.9% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 122,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Middleby by 83.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 354,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 160,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 30.8% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 42,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.