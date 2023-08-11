Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 119,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,000. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 630,132.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,304,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,375 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,330 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 257,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 184,721 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,941,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 57.7% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 391,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 143,059 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.