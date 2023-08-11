Milestone Asset Management LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,495,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,373,000 after purchasing an additional 99,095 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,832,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,683,000 after purchasing an additional 205,578 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,132,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,843,000 after buying an additional 109,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 690,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,505,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $234.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $245.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.17 and its 200-day moving average is $212.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

