Milestone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 110,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. Sprott Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SGDM stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $235.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

