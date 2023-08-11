Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $38.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,782. Miller Industries has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $441.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Miller Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 332,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Miller Industries by 12.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Miller Industries by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

