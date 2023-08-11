Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Acquires New Shares in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,020,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $3,055,000.

TMT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TMTCU opened at $10.99 on Friday. TMT Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.58.

TMT Acquisition Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

