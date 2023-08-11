Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Buys Shares of 225,000 Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of HSPO stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

