Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Grows Stake in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) by 3,846.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,690 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 0.57% of Gorilla Technology Group worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Gorilla Technology Group stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gorilla Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.80 price target on the stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

