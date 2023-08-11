Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $1.04 Million in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned approximately 2.15% of Mars Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000.
Mars Acquisition Stock Performance
MARX opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.00.
About Mars Acquisition
Mars Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.
