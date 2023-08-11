Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Distoken Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DISTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,000. Distoken Acquisition accounts for about 0.8% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Distoken Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISTW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Distoken Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06.

Distoken Acquisition Profile

Distoken Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focus on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry that operates in Asia.

