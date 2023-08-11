Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases 142,500 Shares of The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Growth for Good Acquisition comprises about 0.3% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned about 2.90% of Growth for Good Acquisition worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Growth for Good Acquisition by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Growth for Good Acquisition by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 218,574 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 949,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 750,948 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 905,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 655,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,173,000.

Shares of Growth for Good Acquisition stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

