Mitsubishi Materials (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Shares Down 7.8%

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$17.15 and last traded at C$17.15. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.60.

Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.70.

About Mitsubishi Materials

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in, metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; and recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

