Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.30 and last traded at $49.38. Approximately 4,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 8,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.72.

Mitsubishi Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

