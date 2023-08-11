Mizuho Boosts Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target to $5.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

SABR stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. Sabre has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,637.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Kurt Joseph Ekert purchased 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,124,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi purchased 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,309.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $936,250. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 342.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 159.9% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 373,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,990 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

