Mizuho Increases Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $52.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s current price.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Rapid7 from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RPD

Rapid7 Trading Up 2.7 %

RPD traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $48.78. 99,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,769. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.45. Rapid7 has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $70.73.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.