Mizuho Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $70.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIS. Stephens raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.30. 3,007,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $103.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.03.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.