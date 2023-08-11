Model N (NYSE:MODN) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Model N Stock Performance

MODN traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,255. Model N has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Model N

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,090.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,090.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,837 shares of company stock worth $1,163,109. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Model N

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Model N by 13.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,129,000 after buying an additional 340,964 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,822,000 after buying an additional 159,213 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,154,000 after purchasing an additional 168,365 shares in the last quarter.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

