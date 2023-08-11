Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stake Lessened by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Moderna by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. William Blair began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. 51job restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.07.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.62. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.43 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $711,292,062.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,292,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,755 shares of company stock worth $44,024,083. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

