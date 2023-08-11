Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Trading Down 16.7%

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,130,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 916% from the average session volume of 111,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.20.
About Monarch Mining
Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.
