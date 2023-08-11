Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 176,410 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,300,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,410 shares during the period. Stericycle comprises about 2.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 2.49% of Stericycle worth $100,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the first quarter worth $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ SRCL traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.40. The company had a trading volume of 339,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,884. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stericycle

Stericycle Profile

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.