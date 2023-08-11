Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys 1,239 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,157. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $66.14 and a one year high of $94.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a 200 day moving average of $74.91.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.73.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

