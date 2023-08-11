Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Cuts Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,781,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 514,439 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $57,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,381,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 525,161 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 743,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 121,814 shares during the last quarter. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,237,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,008,188. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

