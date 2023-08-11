Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $77,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in Visa by 2.8% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 1,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE V traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.90. 2,800,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,202,795. The stock has a market cap of $446.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.