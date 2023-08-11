Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $21.86 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935,640 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.52% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $21,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.86. 325,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.58. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

