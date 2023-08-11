Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 153,795 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,795 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 2.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.22% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $135,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,345,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,565,000 after buying an additional 349,165 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after buying an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after buying an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,029,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,053,000 after buying an additional 269,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,865,483. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $75.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

