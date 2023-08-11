Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 58.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Target were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Target by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Target by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,792,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,883. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.82.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

