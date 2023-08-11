Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 830,995 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,796 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $176,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Shares of META traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.32. 12,586,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,485,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.54. The firm has a market cap of $775.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,155,305 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

