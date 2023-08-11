Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 2,836 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,836 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $1,503,817.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,013,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,657,657.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Friday, August 4th, Michael Hsing sold 3,815 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.54, for a total value of $2,008,750.10.

On Friday, July 21st, Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35.

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $5,894,178.40.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $518.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,217. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $530.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $223,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

