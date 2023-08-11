Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Sells $463,447.24 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $463,447.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,868,638.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Maurice Sciammas sold 9,843 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,258,425.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $518.48. 413,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,217. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $595.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPWR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

