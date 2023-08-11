Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 21,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 23,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
