Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,307,115 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,268 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 2.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.13% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $137,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 341.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $55.43 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.83.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

