Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $222.26 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 66,125 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 4.6% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Danaher worth $222,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $391,011,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $257.38 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $190.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.15 and a 200-day moving average of $245.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Filler sold 10,190 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $2,651,947.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,929,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.13.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

