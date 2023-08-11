Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Raises Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 121.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 543,465 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 2.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $116,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.99. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 40.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNI

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.