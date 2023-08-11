Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 28,368 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,368 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 1.9% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $90,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock worth $15,886,215 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.83.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADI opened at $184.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.86. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

