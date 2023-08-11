Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 3,349 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,368 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 14,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,416 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $115.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day moving average is $120.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

