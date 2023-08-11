Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 55,161 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,161 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $34,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $62,713,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $299.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.24.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,338 shares of company stock worth $4,736,430. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

